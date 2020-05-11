Missouri City drive-through event celebrates area mothers

Mother’s Day Eve in Missouri City typically celebrates the area’s mothers by letting them get silly in a photo booth, dance to music from a DJ, get their faces painted or receive a specially crafted cake and card from a loved one.

COVID-19 threw a wrench into the plans for this year’s event, but that didn’t stop city officials from ensuring that mothers still felt loved and appreciated over the weekend.

In lieu of its annual cake-decorating event that gives area mothers and their families a chance to bond, Missouri City hosted its inaugural Mother’s Day Drive-Thru on Saturday morning on the steps of City Hall. The event was held in conjunction with a Mother’s Day artwork contest for the area’s youth.

“I didn’t want COVID-19 to stop the city from continuing some of the events – plus it’s a special time for celebration,” said event organizer Kelley Matte, Missouri City’s HOA liaison. “So I thought why not combine those two and make it happen? I think our residents deserve (an event like this).”

Dozens of vehicles pulled through makeshift tents outside City Hall as Mayor Yolanda Ford handed each mother a single rose, a card and a gift bag containing a glass flute emblazoned with the city emblem. All the while, Ford donned a life-sized heart costume to bring much-needed levity and smiles to residents’ faces.

“This year, since we can’t have any big crowds, we’re trying to bring some normalcy back and engage our residents in any creative way that we possibly can,” Ford said.

In combining the art contest with the drive-through, Matte said the area’s young residents had the opportunity to lend their creative side to the annual celebration. Those residents’ whose families submitted artwork and letters about their loved ones – there were 11 entries in total – received a dozen roses in addition to the card and gift bag.

The efforts appeared to be appreciated by residents such as Savannah Winfrey, who walked by with her young daughter to pick up a rose of her own.

“Especially for those who can’t get out and get to different places to purchase things for Mother’s Day, it’s really nice for them to bring the mothers something,” she said.

Ford said the event gave some of the community’s women the recognition they have rightfully earned.

“Mothers are the foundation of our community,” she said. “So it’s incredibly important to let them know how much we appreciate them.”