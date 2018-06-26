Missouri City earns GFOA budget award for 30th consecutive year

Missouri City is once again among an elite group of American cities honored for their exceptional fiscal stewardship.

In awarding the “Show Me City” its 30th consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada noted that the city succeeded in preparing and presenting a budget of the highest quality for Fiscal Year 2018.

GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.

“Missouri City met stringent national guidelines for effective budget presentation in earning the award, and the procedures assess how well the city’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device,” said City Manager Anthony Snipes. “We were rated ‘proficient’ in all four categories, meeting all 14 mandatory criteria within each category, to receive this award.”

The GFOA services the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. The Association produces publications, training programs, services and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.

To learn more about the City’s commitment to fiscal transparency and quality oversight of public funds, visit: www.mctxfinance.com.