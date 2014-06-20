Missouri City expands smoking ordinance to include vaping

The use of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices is now banned anywhere smoking is prohibited in the city of Missouri City, in accordance with a recently amended city ordinance.

The amended ordinance defines electronic cigarettes and expanded the definition of smoking to include the use of the devices, thus enforcing the use electronic cigarettes in the same way as other cigarettes.

Members of the Fort Bend Community Prevention Coalition (FBCPC) requested the amendment, bringing their concerns to the attention of Missouri City Councilman Chris Preston. He ultimately proposed the changes to the city’s ordinance, which were adopted in July. Tobacco Free Fort Bend Coalition also supported the effort, attending council meetings to discuss the dangers of vaping.

“We take pride in this change, and want to thank Councilman Preston for his commitment and passion throughout this process,” said FBCPC Coalition Coordinator Payal Patani.

“As a coalition, we are dedicated to prevent substance abuse among our youth. As the popularity of these devices rise, it is important that our community know there are still dangers associated with e-cigarettes and vaping. We applaud the city’s efforts to keep our community smoke-free, and value Tobacco Free Fort Bend’s partnership.”