frac soma 235 soma online soma sf food park

order tramadol online 100mg cheap tramadol mixing tramadol and suboxone

ambien prescription information buy ambien online get ambien Centennial

abdominal pain with phentermine phentermine 37.5 mg phentermine stopped working after 3 weeks

ambien neutropenia buy ambien what&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#39;s better than ambien

slanted soma cube buy soma formula excel soma cores

con cosa sostituire lo xanax generic xanax does xanax make you more social

can topamax be taken with ambien ambien without prescriptions ambien cr 12.5 shelf life

can you get high off 10mg of valium buy valium online without prescription giving iv valium

side effects taking too much xanax buy xanax xanax safe for dogs

Missouri City expands smoking ordinance to include vaping

mcexpandssmoking_vertThe use of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices is now banned anywhere smoking is prohibited in the city of Missouri City, in accordance with a recently amended city ordinance.

The amended ordinance defines electronic cigarettes and expanded the definition of smoking to include the use of the devices, thus enforcing the use electronic cigarettes in the same way as other cigarettes.

Members of the Fort Bend Community Prevention Coalition (FBCPC) requested the amendment, bringing their concerns to the attention of Missouri City Councilman Chris Preston. He ultimately proposed the changes to the city’s ordinance, which were adopted in July. Tobacco Free Fort Bend Coalition also supported the effort, attending council meetings to discuss the dangers of vaping.

“We take pride in this change, and want to thank Councilman Preston for his commitment and passion throughout this process,” said FBCPC Coalition Coordinator Payal Patani.

“As a coalition, we are dedicated to prevent substance abuse among our youth. As the popularity of these devices rise, it is important that our community know there are still dangers associated with e-cigarettes and vaping. We applaud the city’s efforts to keep our community smoke-free, and value Tobacco Free Fort Bend’s partnership.”

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2011 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.