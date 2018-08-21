Missouri City firefighter gives help to disabled girl

Missouri City Firefighter Chad Zinn went above the call of duty during a smoke detector installation at a home in Missouri City.

When the ladder truck arrived at the residence to install four smoke detectors, they were told that there were three children inside who were excited to see the truck. Customarily, after the task is finished, the firefighters let the children come inside the truck and talk to them about fire safety and have a “show and tell.”

The foster mother explained to the firefighters that she would bring the children to the fire station at another date because it’s too difficult for her to assemble the wheelchair that one of her children needs and will take a lot of time.

That’s when firefighter Chad Zinn stepped in and volunteered to carry Regina Lee to the truck and let her sit in the lieutenant’s seat. He then picked her back up and carried her to the firefighter’s seat where he talked about fire safety along with his duties and responsibilities as a firefighter in Missouri City.