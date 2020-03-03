Missouri City fires Snipes at contentious special meeting

In December 2015, Anthony Snipes was unanimously appointed city manager of Missouri City.

A little more than four years later, some of the same council members who appointed him were among those to oust him.

During a contentious special meeting Feb. 24, the Missouri City Council voted 4-3 in favor of terminating Snipes’ contract. The meeting lasted more than two hours, during which there was much back-and-forth between council members and audience uproar that necessitated multiple calls to order.

Mayor Yolanda Ford, Mayor Pro Tem Chris Preston and council members Vashaundra Edwards and Cheryl Sterling voted in favor of Snipes’ termination, which was effective immediately. Jeffrey Boney, Floyd Emery and Anthony Maroulis voted against the motion.

“I’m floored by this motion, and even the thought that our city manager is worthy of termination,” Boney said during the meeting.

In a news release, Missouri City said assistant city mangers Bill Atkinson and Glen Martel will provide administrative services to the city until a new city manager is hired. The city council planned to discuss the appointment of an interim city manager at its meeting on Monday.

As cause for Snipes’ termination, Ford cited multiple alleged infractions under his watch. Included among the reasons were previously found financial inconsistencies she said stemmed from mismanagement of $2.5 million in utility funds as well as low employee morale and questions about Snipes’ management style. Prior to working for Missouri City, Snipes was dismissed from the assistant city manager position in Austin following alleged misogynistic comments made during a conference.

“After he was hired, I received a copy of the investigation that clearly demonstrated some serious concerns we should have considered during the hiring process,” Ford said.

Ford also cited problems with the city courts as well as racial tension within the city’s police department and allegations that Snipes had not followed through on development and infrastructure promises.

Snipes refuted the allegations. He said the city had responded on multiple occasions to the questions about the $2.5 million Ford referenced, also citing the clean audit report the city received from independent firm McConnell and Jones in 2018 – which found no wrongdoing – and financial awards the city received under his watch from 2015-18.

Snipes added that more than $2 million has been invested in Cartwright Road and Texas Parkway beautification, while about $25 million has been invested into the Houston Community College campus in Missouri City.

“I can look at the record and show that everything we have done has been for the benefit of our community,” he said during the meeting.

Several community members also spoke on Snipes’ behalf.

“He has been the best thing to happen to Missouri City for as far back as I can remember,” said Kenneth Goode, who has lived in Missouri City for more than 30 years. “(Snipes) has exemplified integrity, professional expertise and a personal care and love for this city that surpasses all of the rest of you combined. To consider removing him would be a travesty and not conducive to the betterment of this city.”

Edwards, who proposed the motion to terminate Snipes’ contract, refuted some claims by members of the public that it was based on political motivations.

“Today’s decision for me personally, isn’t based on race, gender, personal belief, or popularity, it is based on the facts and facts alone,” she said

However, some city council members disagreed.

“They want to get rid of our city manager. That’s exactly what it is. They want to get somebody in here that is a yes man,” Emery said.

Snipes said it was an “honor” to work for Missouri City.

“Missouri City, in my work, was about heart – giving my heart and giving my all to make a difference for my community,” he said. “… It has been a busy and productive four and a half years, and I feel lucky that I’ve had just a little part. I wish this city well.”