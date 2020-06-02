Missouri City food, PPE drive benefits hundreds

Though drivers making their way past Missouri City Hall Saturday morning didn’t know any better, it may have seemed like they missed an invite to a citywide party.

Hundreds of residents spent the day in front of city hall, where the line extended into the street as Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford and Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Commissioner Grady Pretage handed out food and personal protective equipment during a drive-through event to help protect residents against COVID-19.

Missouri City in particular has been a hot spot for the virus, with its 291 reported cases the most among incorporated cities in Fort Bend County.

As of Tuesday morning, county officials had reported 1,916 cases of COVID-19 among residents.

The upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus had also caused 45 deaths, according to the county, while 698 COVID-19 patients had recovered.