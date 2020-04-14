Missouri City H-E-B reports COVID-19 case on staff

While many citizens are essentially on lockdown, Fort Bend County’s first responders are directly in the line of fire of COVID-19.

City, county and federal leaders are looking to protect them from the spread of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain, and they’re asking for the community’s help in doing so.

On Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Al Green joined Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella, Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford and Fort Bend County Judge KP George to announce their collaboration on a donation drive seeking personal protection equipment (PPE). Those items will be given to each municipality’s first responders.

“(Our first responders) are putting their lives on the line every day on the front lines. It’s essential that we get this equipment for them,” Ford said. “Please, if you know anyone who has any extra PPE items, please send them our way. Our first responders are in dire need of this equipment.”