Missouri City has much to celebrate with election results

Dear Editor,

Missouri City residents have additional cause to rejoice this Christmas season due to the Dec. 8 election results. The election of Yolanda Ford to the mayoral slot and Chris Preston to the at-large council position, at the very least, shows the people have at last spoken in a city election. Of course, some will say that the election results are no big deal; that the residents’ lifestyle will probably remain about the same and in some respects that might be true. However, for many of the city’s residents, we are assured that our city government will now truly represent the voters, which is significant. Clearly for many, this Christmas season will be a little brighter.

Challenges that face the newly elected in this coming year are many, for sure. In fact, one of the bigger hurdles will be to unite the various groups, neighborhoods and factions that make up Missouri City. Residents are much too competitive about city benefits and probably unrealistic about what the city can really can do for each of our neighborhoods.

I’m not sure there is a downside to this election but one definite upside is that politics in Missouri City is exciting again. We have a newly elected city council that is motivated to effect its own vision of the city’s future. Missouri City has a bright future with a lot of options and if we do work together with our new Council Members, much can be achieved.

Howard Moline

Missouri City