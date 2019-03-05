Missouri City has openings on boards

The City Council of Missouri City is looking for residents to volunteer to serve on city boards.

Residents may apply on the city website at www.missouricitytx.gov for the following boards, committees and commissions:

• Community Development Advisory Committee

• Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals

• Electrical Board

• Parks Board

• Planning and Zoning Commission

• TIRZ Board #1

• TIRZ Board #2

• TIRZ Board #3

• Zoning/Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals

Information (functions, members and meeting details) on the city’s nine groups may be accessed at http://bit.ly/2UaAk4P. The Missouri City Development Authority and the Missouri City Recreation and Leisure Local Government Corporation are served by the sitting members of city council.

Requirements for interested citizens are that they: must have lived in the city for at least one year; must be a qualified voter; may not have unpaid taxes or any other liability due to the city; and may not apply to serve on a board with their immediate family members.

Full-time city employees are not eligible to serve unless required by state statute, and relatives of city council members are not eligible to serve.

Members should be available to attend most board meetings. If a member becomes unable to attend most meetings, he or she would be asked to reconsider their service so that a replacement can be named.

For more information, call 281-403-8500.