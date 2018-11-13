Missouri City has two runoff elections

It’s been a long election season, but for voters in Missouri City, it’s not over yet.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, voters will decide two runoff elections – one for mayor and one for city council at-large position 2.

The mayor’s race has incumbent Mayor Allen Owen against former councilmember Yolanda Ford. The council race has incumbent Chris Preston against Susan Soto. The election is nonpartisan.

In the Nov. 6 general election, newcomer Vashaundra Edwards beat incumbent Jerry Wyatt in a two-way race for the at-large position 1 seat 54.28 percent to 45.72 percent.

In the three-way race for mayor, Owen led with 36.06 percent, followed by Ford with 34.93 percent and Fred Taylor with 29.01 percent. The at-large position 2 race featured four candidates. Preston led with 45.49 percent, followed by Soto with 24.86 percent, Angie Wierzbicki with 15.44 percent, and Buddy Snyder with 12.20 percent. When a candidate fails to get more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote getters head to a runoff.

Registered voters in Missouri City subdivisions located in Fort Bend and Harris counties are eligible to vote in the runoff election. Early voting begins Monday, Nov. 26, and ends Tuesday, Dec. 4. The early voting and Election Day polling locations have not yet been finalized by the city.

For information on absentee voting, contact Fort Bend County Elections Administrator John Oldham at 281-341-8670.

Some residents have expressed concern about the impact of the city’s Snowfest Parade on Dec. 8. According to city officials, The Missouri City Community Center will be open for voting on election day. Due to the parade, Cartwright Road, and all intersecting roads, from 1092 (Murphy Road) to Texas Parkway will be closed from 7:15 to 11 a.m. Results of the runoff election will be canvassed Monday, Dec. 17, in a special city council meeting. The elected officials will be sworn into office at the regular meeting the same day.