Missouri City hires manager for animal services

Missouri City hired TaBorah Goffney as its first animal services manager, effective June 5.

Goffney has oversight of day-to-day operations and performance objectives, including supervising and assisting the Animal Services Division; protecting the health, safety and welfare of pets in the shelter’s care; enforcing rules, policies and procedures, according to best industry practices; managing the adoption of pets; and directing the work of municipal volunteers.

Goffney, who earned a bachelor of science degree from Tuskegee University, brings more than 11 years expertise, knowledge and skill to the position. Prior to joining the “Show Me City,” Goffney served at the Central Houston Animal Hospital as the veterinary technician manager for more than eight years, with primary responsibility for scheduling, training, maintaining the equipment and surgical suite, assisting veterinarians with animal management, maintaining medical records and the drug log, tracking product orders and inventory, overseeing client service and care, publishing a hospital newsletter and updating the entity’s website and Facebook page.

Her qualifications also consist of experience as a veterinary technician with the City of Houston’s Bureau of Animal Regulation and Control (six months) and as a Director of Pet Nursing at the Banfield Pet Hospital in Houston (three years).

“We conducted a statewide candidate search for this new role, and TaBorah’s interest, ability and enthusiasm stood out the most amongst 33 applicants,” said Director of Public Works Shashi Kumar, whose department encompasses Animal Services. “TaBorah will be an integral part of our high-performance organization and can lead the division to the next level.”

Kumar further explained that the animal services manager post was developed through the direction of City Manager Anthony J. Snipes with approval from city council as part of measures for service improvements in the division.

“The extensive screening process involved two panel interviews, professional reference checks, a diagnostic skills exam and a review from the Animal Advisory Board,” Kumar said. “TaBorah’s performance was excellent across the board, and we are confident that she is the best fit for the organization.”

Goffney will office at the city’s animal shelter located at 1923 Scanlin Road. She said she “enjoys public service and is looking forward to being part of the team.”

Goffney added that “providing exceptional customer service to the citizens and pet population of Missouri City will continue to be their top priority.”