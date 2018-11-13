Missouri City hosting 10th annual ‘Operation Thanksgiving’

In the spirit of giving, Missouri City citizens and staff will partner again this year to host the 10th annual “Operation Thanksgiving—Stuff the Squad Car & Fire Truck!” on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Public Safety Headquarters, 3849 Cartwright Road.

All city departments are collaborating to sponsor the operation and donations will assist families in need during the holiday season. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to come out and fill at least 10 police squad cars and two fire and rescue services trucks with canned and non-perishable food items.

The goods will be donated to Bethel Ministry, Palmer House, and Second Mile Mission Center.

If residents would like to drop-off donations before Nov. 17, they are welcome to deliver them to the following city facilities:

• Police and Fire Departments, 3849 Cartwright Road.

• City Hall, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

• Permits & Inspections in the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

• Municipal Court, 3845 Cartwright Road.

• Recreation and Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Dr.

• Police Department Mini-Station, 1700-A Texas Pkwy.

• Fire Station 1: 3849 Cartwright Rd.

• Fire Station 2: 12043 McLain Blvd.

• Fire Station 3: 2496 Texas Pkwy.

• Fire Station 5: 190 Waters Lake Blvd.