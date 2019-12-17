Missouri City investigating death of neighborhood dog

Missouri City Animal Control is investigating a Dec. 11 incident involving multiple neighborhood dogs that left one of them dead. One of the owners involved is NFL offensive lineman Trent Williams, according to multiple reports.

According to an ABC13 report, a Missouri City family says their pet, a 3-year-old Labrador mix named Sandy, was mauled and killed in their own backyard by a group of dogs that stay next door in The Manors subdivision. The owner’s family told the TV station that part of Sandy’s body was pulled underneath their fence by dogs on their neighbor’s property, which is owned by Williams, according to ABC13.

Williams did not deny his dogs’ involvement, ABC13 reported, but insisted that Sandy initially attacked and seriously injured one of his dogs.

Missouri City officials said Tuesday that investigators have collected statements from all involved parties.

The city said multiple citations have been filed, including violations for exceeding the number of pets allowed per city ordinance and pets failing to have required vaccinations.

Additionally, none of the pets involved in the incident were registered with the city, which is another violation of city ordinance.