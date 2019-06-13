Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Missouri City Juneteenth begins June 17

The Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (MCJCF) will celebrate its 17th annual festivities by hosting five days of fun-filled activities from June 17 – 23.

The annual celebration is a family oriented, educational and a cultural experience that will include art exhibits, a movie in the park, the annual “One Mile of Smiles” parade and live music entertainment.

The mission of MCJCF is to bring positive attention to the African-American community while celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation.

Missouri City residents walk down the street during the ‘Parade of Smiles,’ part of the annual Juneteenth celebration. This year’s celebration has events slated for June 17-23

