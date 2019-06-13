Missouri City Juneteenth begins June 17

The Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (MCJCF) will celebrate its 17th annual festivities by hosting five days of fun-filled activities from June 17 – 23.

The annual celebration is a family oriented, educational and a cultural experience that will include art exhibits, a movie in the park, the annual “One Mile of Smiles” parade and live music entertainment.

The mission of MCJCF is to bring positive attention to the African-American community while celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation.