Missouri City launches city’s new travel map

Residents and visitors will now have a more vivid look into traffic patterns around Missouri City.

According to the city, a map recently launched on its website includes a real-time speed map of Missouri City roadways that includes vehicle travel times, electronic traffic signs and still photos of the city’s closed-circuit television cameras. If needed, the map can also include planned construction and accidents that may cause lengthy delays.

The travel map is the final phase of a $1.2 million project that began in late 2017, with the Texas Department of Transportation providing 80 percent of the funding and the city covering the rest. The map includes all major corridors in the city, including U.S. Highway 90 Alternate, Texas Parkway, Cartwright Road, FM 1092, Highway 6, Sienna Parkway and Fort Bend Parkway. The map uses Bluetooth devices that collect media access control addresses through drivers’ toll tag identifications.

“State Highway 6 also serves as an evacuation route and the posting of travel times and critical messages in real time are imperative to the community’s preparation and travel during major events,” Missouri City Traffic Operations Manager Kevin Cummings said. “Motorists across the region can now view the new transportation map on the city’s website before travelling to see how area traffic is flowing and to prepare accordingly.”

The city’s staff will monitor the map and cameras throughout city limits. If there is a major event such as a parade or construction, or an accident occurs, staff can add road closures to the map as well as to electronic signs.

“This public awareness informs commuters about transit patterns as they are happening in real time and enables drivers to plan ahead, which ultimately increases traffic flow efficiency,” Cummings said. “This project was another step to keep our citizens informed and safe on the city’s main corridors.”