Missouri City let down volunteers

Dear Editor,

I have volunteered for the Missouri City animal shelter for over three years giving my blood sweat and most recently, tears. I devoted countless hours making sure the shelter pets were as comfortable as possible in such a stressful environment.

Those tears I’ve shed are because Missouri City officials have not only let me down, but several other qualified citizens that donated hours upon hours volunteering. Only to be left vilified, demonized and betrayed for simply saving over 1,000 animals and finding them loving, forever homes.

Everything the volunteers did was well within the legal boundaries set by the State of Texas, yet, Mayor Owen and Jerry Wyatt, his right hand man, tried their hardest to find their city volunteers liable, by contacting three agencies who denied their cries for justice. And most recently having an email sent by the city manager, Anthony Snipes saying, “We could have moved to an official investigation, but opted for a review focused on education versus criminal activities.”

My tears now are for the animals that will suffer because the city’s most dedicated volunteers won’t be returning, and this is all because of the city’s demonic threats and their “investigations” that they later retracted, saying it was a “learning experience.”

Missouri City would rather keep a lying, complaint ridden ACO that leaves animals to drink their own poop-filled water bowls contaminated with diseases, that then spread throughout the shelter leaving all the animals susceptible and potential adopters the least suspecting.

Missouri City is slowly catching up with shelters like Sugar Land, but it’s been a long hard drive getting them to realize that their shelter animals do have a voice. And so do their citizens!

Lynn Morgan

Former Missouri City volunteer