Missouri City man convicted of theft of over $22,000

A jury convicted Kevin Untray Hines of felony theft and misapplication of fiduciary property on July 12.

The 40 year-old Missouri City man stole over $22,000 from an out-of-state business between 2013 and 2014. Hines requested the court to determine his punishment and the case was reset to Aug. 23 for the judge to consider a presentence investigation report.

According to Assistant District Attorney Abdul Farukhi, Herbert Pair, the owner of Pair’s Printing and Graphics based out of Mobile, Ala., met Kevin Hines through a mutual friend. Hines was recommended as a loan broker that could help minority-owned businesses. The defendant represented himself as person who could obtain “income based” loans for businesses and could secure a $400,000 loan for Pair’s business if Pair wired him money at regular intervals. Hines promised Pair that the money would be returned once the loan funded.

Hines was to hold the funds in trust, but instead spent the money Pair wired as quickly as it arrived. Hines used the money to purchase electronics, plane tickets, and frequently dined out over a year and a half between 2013 and 2014. Hines never obtained, nor tried to obtain, a loan for Pair. The prosecution matched the transactions from Pair’s accounts to Hines’s accounts and Hine’s spending to demonstrate the defendant’s intent to misapply the funds entrusted to him and deprive Pair of his money.

Hines testified at trial. His first defense was that he did not spend the money Pair sent but that a third party did. Hines then claimed the money was gifted to him. Hines denied there was a loan that he was working on for Pair. When confronted with the emails, text messages, and audio recordings of the conversations between Hines and Pair, Hines then claimed someone else had access to his phone.

When Pair was asked why he trusted Hines, Pair stated he trusted Hines because he was a man of the cloth. Hines is a pastor at a local church and had also worked previously in customer service positions for banks and airlines.

“This case is about trust and Kevin Hines used his standing in the community to abuse the trust placed in him,” said Farukhi, lead prosecutor on the case. “The jury saw through the defendant’s con and the guilty verdict reflects justice has been done.”

The case was tried in the 240th District Court before Presiding Judge Chad Bridges. Both crimes are third-degree felonies, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Hines is probation eligible.

Assistant District Attorneys Abdul Farukhi and Scott Carpenter prosecuted the case. Attornes Kendric Ceasar represented the defendant.