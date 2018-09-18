Missouri City man sentenced in theft case

A 40-year-old Missouri City man who was convicted of stealing over $22,000 from an out-of-state business between 2013 and 2014 was sentenced Aug. 30 to a 10-year probation with 130 days in jail as a condition, restitution of $22,000, 550 hours of community service, and other conditions of probation.

Kevin Untray Hines was sentenced by Judge Chad Bridges in the 240th District Court. Hines testified at the punishment hearing that as a cancer patient and father of children, his treatment and his family would be impacted by incarceration.

Hines refused to accept the jury’s verdict and stated he intended to appeal. Hines maintained at the sentencing hearing that he was framed by Herbert Pair, from whom he stole $22,000. Later at the hearing, Hines acknowledged regret for his involvement in the crime but refused to apologize to Pair. The defendant’s wife and pastor also testified at the hearing stating that the Hines they knew would not steal. However, they both acknowledged most of what they knew about the defendant’s criminal activity is what they read in the newspaper and that Hines did not reveal the details of his pending case.

Hines reports he continues to serve as a pastor but among the conditions of his probation is that he not handle the collection and processing of money from his church activities.

According to Assistant District Attorney Abdul Farukhi, Pair, the owner of Pair’s Printing and Graphics based out of Mobile, Ala., met Hines through a mutual friend. Hines was recommended as a loan broker that could help minority-owned businesses. The defendant represented himself as person who could obtain “income based” loans for businesses and could secure a $400,000 loan for Pair’s business if Pair wired him money at regular intervals. Hines promised Pair that the money would be returned once the loan funded.

Hines was to hold the funds in trust, but instead spent the money Pair wired as quickly as it arrived. Hines used the money to purchase electronics, plane tickets, and frequently dined out over a year and a half between 2013 and 2014. Hines never obtained, nor tried to obtain, a loan for Pair. The prosecution matched the transactions from Pair’s accounts to Hines’s accounts and Hine’s spending to demonstrate the defendant’s intent to misapply the funds entrusted to him and deprive Pair of his money.

Hines testified at trial. His first defense was that he did not spend the money Pair sent but that a third party did. Hines then claimed the money was gifted to him. Hines denied there was a loan that he was working on for Pair. When confronted with the emails, text messages, and audio recordings of the conversations between Hines and Pair, Hines then claimed someone else had access to his phone.

When Pair was asked why he trusted Hines, Pair stated he trusted Hines because he was a man of the cloth. Hines is a pastor at a local church and had also worked previously in customer service positions for banks and airlines.