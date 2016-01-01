Missouri City mayor calls for voluntary evacuations

UPDATE 8/29 4 p.m.: The Brazos is at 52.27′ as of 4:15 p.m. It is now projected to crest at 57.5′ on Thursday, Aug 31. See up-to-date river levels here.

This morning, Mayor Allen Owen issued a voluntary evacuation for portions of Missouri City; view the document here.

We have a number of shelters set up in place throughout the county for evacuees; a new shelter location has been set up at Stafford High School, 1625 Staffordshire Road. As a reminder, animals must be crated at Red Cross shelters. Donations can now be dropped off at the Recreation & Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Dr.; we are in need of the following items:

Blankets & towels

Pillows

Air mattresses

Toiletries

Pre-packaged, non-perishable snacks

Separate Donation Drop Off points include:

Leadership Academy (4100 Ave N, Rosenberg)

ONLY accepting water and non-perishable food items

Kingdom Church (1116 Damon, Rosenberg)

ONLY accepting water and non-perishable food items

Residents with more questions about how to volunteer or help out may call the citizen information line at 281-403-5801.Partnerships are in place with the Red Cross as well to coordinate volunteer opportunities.

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management has announcde that during the past 24 hours there have been more than 5,000 rescues in Fort Bend County. As of this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 29, helicopters have started rescue operations in the county. The rescue helicopters need free airspace that is unimpeded by other aircraft operations, which includes operation of drones and other hobby-related aircraft.

To ensure the safety of our rescuers, Fort Bend County has requested and the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) for Richmond and Rosenberg and the surrounding area. This TFR prohibits air traffic, including civilian aircraft, personally operated drones, quad-copters, radio-controlled aircraft including any and all aircraft used by hobbyists in an area 10 miles around the Richmond-Rosenberg area and below 500 feet above ground level (AGL). FAA regulations prohibit civilian and drone aircraft flight activities within a TFR. This TFR will be in effect from Aug. 29 through midnight Sept. 30.

No levee breach

Missouri City has received inaccurate rumors/social media posts regarding a breach in the Riverstone levee system. The LID’s operators have confirmed that the levee remains intact, and there is NO breach in the levee at this time.

The LID has also shared that they are aware of accumulated rainwater in homes in the Riverstone neighborhoods south of Hagerson Road. All pumps at the Steep Bank Creek pump station are fully operational at this time and working as best as they can to get these areas drained.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Missouri City’s Public Safety officials shared an automated 9-1-1 message to notify residents that there were portions of the city under mandatory and voluntary evacuations and to encourage residents to contact our hotline, 281-403-5801, to find out more information.

Reports are also being received by the city that the call was being referred to as a scam; this is not true. Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert issued a mandatory and voluntary evacuation on Sunday evening, and city staff have been coordinating appropriate messaging to residents to inform them of the evacuations and ways to receive assistance if necessary.

A list of Harvey resources/FAQ’s is available on the City’s website, www.missouricitytx.gov, and the city’s Emergency Management website, www.missouricityready.com.