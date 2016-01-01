Missouri City mayor orders mandatory curfew

Brazos River crest level projection lowered

Aug. 30, 10 a.m.: Missouri City Mayor Allen Owen has signed an order to establish a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Missouri City.

This order goes into effect immediately and will be in place until further notice. Residents may view the mayor’s order here.

Residents under Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert’s mandatory evacuation are already under curfew. This extends to areas in Missouri City’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ). For more questions about the County’s evacuation orders and accompanying curfew, contact the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management’s information line at 281-342-6185.

Residents may view the County’s interactive map to if they fall under Judge Hebert’s evacuation order here.

Residents can see which roadways within City limit have been closed and areas of high water on the City’s interactive GIS map. As of 9:15 a.m., the Brazos River’s latest observed value is 53.52’. It has a NEW projected crest of 56’ in the morning on Friday, Sept. 1.

Evacuation orders are still in place; residents will be notified through official City communications when the evacuation order has been lifted. See up-to-date river projects and levels here.

As a reminder, Mayor Allen Owen signed an emergency order of voluntary evacuation for portions of Missouri City on Tues., Aug. 29, based on the previous 59-foot Brazos River level projected crest; view the document here.

There are a number of shelters set up in place throughout the county for evacuees; a new shelter location has been setup at Stafford High School, 1625 Staffordshire Road. As a reminder, animals must be crated at Red Cross Shelters. Donations can now be dropped off at the Recreation and Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Dr. There is a need for the following items:

Blankets and towels

Pillows

Air mattresses

Toiletries (including feminine hygiene products)

Pre-packaged, non-perishable snacks (including those sensitive to food allergies)

Clothes

Shoes

Toys/books

Diapers

Wipes

Formula

Flooded vehicles

Several vehicles in the Missouri City area were flooded out do to Hurricane Harvey. Residents looking to inquire about their vehicles may contact the following towing companies:

Collision Clinic – 281-261-0124

Eastside – 281-431-0427

Quality – 281-431-0427

Elite – 281-733-3379

Gomez – 281-416-9227

Long – 281-642-3135

MD Wilson – 281-413-1533

Tri County – 281-416-8000

Uptown – 832-689-1657

For additional information, residents should call the emergency operations hotline at 281-403-5801.

NRG Center, 1 NRG Park, Houston is now open for shelter of evacuated residents.

Highway 6 from Lakeshore Harbor Boulevard/Trammel Fresno Road to Sienna Ranch Road is now open.

Trash service

WCA/VF Waste Services collection services were suspended the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 25, due to the severe weather and flooding caused from Hurricane Harvey. WCA/VF Waste has been continuing to assess serviceability of the roadways and communities on a day-to-day basis and have been updating customers via their website and email announcement blasts. To receive updates via email, register by sending an email to awilhite@wcamerica.com.

WCA/VF Waste’s mission is to provide the best service possible to communities, and during times like this, it is their goal to collect the putrescible waste first. This is the material that begins to breakdown and if left uncollected would begin to decompose in the Houston heat. WCA/VF Waste ask that residents separate their putrescible waste from their bulk waste to ensure proper and timely collection (A four bag maximum, per home, will be picked up each service day). WCA/VF Waste Services will not be collecting carpet or construction materials as regular collection related to this storm event.

WCA/VF Waste Services made the decision due to severe weather conditions, and safety concerns, to suspend operations for Wednesday, Aug. 30, and possibly Thursday, Aug. 31, for the greater Houston area.

Bay City/Wharton/Matagorda County services will not run until the mandatory evacuation is lifted. As the storm dissipates and the streets clear through the Greater Houston Area, WCA/VF Waste anticipates site operations resuming Friday, Sept. 1.