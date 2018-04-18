Missouri City mayor to highlight global partnerships

State of the City address is April 26

Mayor Allen Owen will present the 2018 State of the City address to Missouri City stakeholders, commercial partners and local leaders for the first time at the newly renovated Community Center in the City Hall complex, 1522 Texas Parkway, on Thursday, April 26, at 11:30 a.m.

This year, Owen’s remarks will focus on the many community and global partnerships that are shaping the city’s future and has resulted in Missouri City’s status as one of the nation’s premier places to live, work and play. Situated next to the recently opened Houston Community College Center for Entrepreneurship, Technology and Health and the soon-to-be-reopened Missouri City Library, the Community Center features a new outdoor plaza, interior design upgrades and houses the city’s newly opened visitors center.

Guests at this year’s State of the City address will learn about the city’s renewed focus on economic development and how proactive approaches to community development and redevelopment are preparing the city for future success. Participants will also learn about the city’s many financial successes and changes and how the effects of Hurricane Harvey were managed in 2017.

“Our forward-thinking initiatives, exemplified this year through our ongoing economic development study, continue to be key to our city’s success and growth,” Owen said. “We have been able to proactively capitalize on our strategic partnerships with community leaders to foster future growth and build on our previous accomplishments.”

Title sponsors are Johnson Development Corp. and WCA Waste. Underwriter sponsors include Huitt-Zollars, Inc. and PGAL. Tickets and sponsorship details for this year’s event are available via the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s website www.fortbendchamber.com or by contacting Matthew Ferraro at 281-491-0277 or matthew@fortbendcc.org.