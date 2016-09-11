valerian and xanax interaction buy xanax online does xanax show up different than klonopin on a drug test

Missouri City moves elections to November

mcmovesAt their Oct. 17 meeting, Missouri City council members voted 4-3 to approve a resolution that will move the city’s general elections from May to November.

Section 6.01 of the city charter provides that elections for the mayor and the at-large city council members must be held in May of each even-numbered year, and elections for district council members must be held in May of each odd-numbered year.

Monday’s approved resolution moves the city council election previously scheduled for May 2017 to the Nov. 7, 2017 general election ballot; all four district council members will hold over in their current council positions until a successor is sworn in following the November election results.

All council members will still serve two-year terms.

