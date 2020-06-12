Missouri City municipal court reopens to public

As the state continues to reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri City Municipal Court has reopened its doors to the public in a limited capacity. The city announced that hearings will now be conducted in person at 3845 Cartwright Rd. after being held virtually since April.

Face coverings are required during trials, as is social distancing for those seated in the courtroom. Individual temperature checks will be performed before each session, while sneeze guards will be placed between the defendants and the prosecutor, judge, and clerk, according to the city. In order to maintain social distancing, the city said court proceedings will be limited to civil cases so as to not require a jury.

Defendants have also been asked to not bring any other individuals to court unless the person is providing physical assistance.

Visitors to the lobby are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks and maintain 6 feet of distance with any non-family members. The city said the lobby will be disinfected each day and hand sanitizer will be available.

For more updates on city services during the pandemic, follow Missouri City’s social media pages @MissouriCityTX or its website at missouricitytx.gov.