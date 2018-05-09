Missouri City must take better care of basic needs

Dear Editor,

I read with interest, Allen Owen, the Missouri City Mayor’s State of the City address. While I understand that he is a political officer and his goal is re-election, wouldn’t it have been more productive to point out some of the deficiencies that the City so clearly demonstrates daily to all of us residents and point out how he thinks he might improve those issues? It makes no sense to paint a rosy picture of the City which is composed of equal parts of fantasy and conjecture when the reality is that the City has a long way to go to satisfy even the most basic of resident needs.

As I commute each morning, I am immediately so not impressed with the City’s treatment of the medians on Highway 6, which are decorated with red brick. More recently, the City has planted a few trees but the City needs to do so much more to approach even a basic level of beautification. How could City planners and politicians so obviously neglect a City area that has the most visibility and traffic of any section of the City? This lack of attention powerfully shows that the City lacks even the lower levels of funding we need to make our City the “Show Me” municipality that we tout.

Is Missouri City even providing the most basic level of waste removal and clean up services? Many residents in my subdivision would vote no. We often need to call and complain to get our garbage picked up on a regular basis and it’s only after repeated calls to the City that we get our streets cleaned of leaves and other debris. It might be advisable that the mayor spend some time devoted to these aspects of City services before boasting of future accomplishments.

The mayor makes a point of Metro providing new local bus service to Missouri City residents. Well, it’s about time! The City has contributed between $50 to $100 million of sales tax funds to Metro for the past 40 years and we finally may get some token payback? The mayor has been in elected office for most of these past 30 to 40 years also. I appreciate that he is working on this issue but is it actually too little too late? Metro has bled the lifeblood of sales tax revenues from Missouri City residents for most of the period that current residents have lived here and all we get is a few new bus lines? The sales tax revenues forwarded to Metro have taken from the City the budget monies needed to bring the City to a higher level. This is the clearest financial failure that this mayor has on his record and I’m glad he’s finally making time to do something about it.

Howard E. Moline

Missouri City