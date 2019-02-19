Missouri City now accepting applications for police, fire academy

Missouri City invites residents to join the Annual Citizens’ Police and Fire Academy for 2019.

The program offers a behind-the-scenes view of the dangers firefighters and police officers face on the job. The free, eight-week program is for individuals who are at least 18 years of age and either live or work in Missouri City. Classes begin April 3 and will be held every Wednesday from 6:20-9:30 p.m. at the Missouri City Public Safety Headquarters, 3849 Cartwright Road.

The class is limited to 24 candidates and interested individuals may apply online on the city website at http://bit.ly/2UqDPDU.

The academy is an opportunity for Missouri City citizens to learn more about the daily operations of the police department and fire and rescue services. The program reviews the different types of crimes officers are confronted with on a daily basis and also provide an overview of the training police officers and firefighters undergo.

Members will receive instruction in traffic laws, criminal law and crime scene investigations; learn about the principles of CPR; experience firearms training in a simulator; view a staged SWAT operation, a live fire demonstration; a motor vehicle extrication using the Jaws of Life and more.

After completing the academy, members will be eligible to join the Missouri City Police and Fire Auxiliary and/or the Citizens’ Response Team, both of which provide support to local police officers and firefighters. Participants of the program will also enjoy a special graduation ceremony on May 31.

For more information on the program, contact Sgt. Russell D’Oench or Lt. Robert Jasper or visit www.missouricitypolice.org.