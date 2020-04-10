Missouri City nursing home reports 28 cases of COVID-19

A Missouri City nursing home confirmed Thursday that 28 residents and employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Park Manor Quail Valley President and CEO Derek Prince said in a statement that the home identified its first positive case on March 30. He said Park Manor Quail Valley purchased testing kits from a private company after local health authorities turned down the company due to a lack of availability, revealing additional cases.

Fort Bend health officials have reported 485 cases of COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, as of Friday morning, including 10 deaths.

All 12 employees who tested positive are quarantining at home, according to Prince. Ten of the infected residents are being treated at a hospital, while six are being treated at the facility.

“We remain committed to keeping our residents safe and protected during this novel virus and have been in contact with Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, with Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, as well as the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services,” Prince said. “We will continue to work with local and state health officials as this situation progresses.”

Since March 9, Prince said Park Manor Quail Valley has restricted visitors, group activities and communal dining along with implementing a travel ban for employees.