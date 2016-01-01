Missouri City outlines sidewalk repair plan

In 2014, the citizens of Missouri City approved a bond referendum whereby sidewalk repair/replacement was identified as one of the recipients of funds from the bond issue.

Further, in 2016 additional funds were also earmarked by the City Council for that purpose. Collectively, approximately $2 million was committed to sidewalk repair and replacement, all of which is now available for use in 2017. The scope of the activity is widespread across all Missouri City districts and each district has been allocated a specific amount of funds for that purpose.

City staff provided several options in which each district council member could select the option they deem as best for their district. In the case of District D, the option selected was to complete all open work order requests (primary) with no regard as to their location or subdivision within the district.

Further, as the primary projects are completed, it is anticipated there may be unused dollars which would then be used to address areas (secondary) in the district that appear to be in major need of remediation. The other district council members have begun the process of determining how they will utilize the money made available to their districts.

The City will begin a process to meet its commitment to address sidewalk repair and most importantly, one that will return resident tax dollars back into the community for district–based sidewalk repairs. Following are the primary and secondary locations within District D where the money will be applied:

Primary locations

Creekmont South – One open work order; Lake Olympia – 30 open work orders; Crescent Oak Village sections 1, 3, 6; Harbor View Village section 2; Lakeshore Forest Estates section 1; Mustang Crossing section 1; Oyster Creek Place sections 1, 5; Oyster Creek Village sections 1, 2; Palmer Plantation sections 1, 2; Parkview Village sections 1, 2; Sunrise Bay section 1; The Peninsulas sections 1, 2; Villa Del Lago sections 1, 2.

Quail Valley East – 56 open work orders, sections 2, 4, 5; Quail Valley – 15 open work orders; QV Glenn Lakes section 3; QV Thunderbird sections 1, 2; QV Thunderbird Patio Homes sections 1, 2; QV Thunderbird West Courtyard section 1; Waterbrook West – one open work order, section 1.

Secondary locations

(if repair money is available)

Creekmont South sections 1, 3; Lake Olympia Villa Del Lago; QV Thunderbird West Courtyard; and Lake Olympia Oyster Creek Place.

With available funds in hand, the City Public Works staff will begin to map out a repair schedule that will take efficiency and contractor availability into consideration with the goal of maximizing the repair money available. While there are many factors that will dictate the schedule and pace, the goal is to have the primary location repairs in District D completed by the end of 2017.

Any questions or comments should be directed to Floyd Emery, Mayor Pro Tem and Missouri City Council Member District D, at femery@missouricitytx.gov.