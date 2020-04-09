Missouri City parks to close over Easter weekend

Missouri City officials are taking additional safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 by closing all city parks and trails during the upcoming Easter weekend.

The city announced Wednesday night that all its parks and trails will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Monday, April 13 to help minimize large gatherings over the holiday weekend. Social distancing guidelines in place throughout the Houston region require people who are not family members to maintain at least 6 feet of separation between each other.

“Our parks and trails serve as a way for residents to get fresh air during this time, but we anticipate large gatherings over the holiday weekend. Therefore, we have decided to close all our parks over the weekend to continue our commitment of practicing social distancing,” Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford said in a news release. “We understand the severity of this decision, but the health and safety of our community continues to be our top priority.”

City officials also have decided to shut down the Quail Valley Golf Course until 7 a.m. Monday, while the Recreation & Tennis Center will remain closed until May 4.

“Until now, the Quail Valley Golf Course served as one of the ways for there to be some sense of normalcy during this difficult time, but it is vital that we are doing everything we can to help keep people safe,” interim City Manager Bill Atkinson said.

For updates, residents can keep tabs on the city’s website at missouricitytx.gov or follow all of their social media pages @MissouriCityTX.