Missouri City plans annual Snowfest

Continuing 35 years of holiday tradition, Missouri City is preparing to host its annual Snowfest Festival, Santa Shuffle and Parade.

The two-day event will kick-off with the Snowfest Festival on Friday, Dec. 7, in the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy. Pre-event entertainment featuring dance performances and an honor choir, will begin at 5:30 p.m.; a tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will follow afterward. From 6-9 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy various event activities such as moonwalks, photos with Santa, the famous three-lane snow hill, wandering performers and more.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 8, staff will host the annual Snowfest Shuffle at 8:15 a.m. at the Recreation and Tennis Center, 2701 Cypress Point Dr. Runners of all levels and ages are invited to participate. To enter, runners must donate an unwrapped toy for the Police Department’s Blue Santa Toy Drive; the race will end at the Recreation and Tennis Center where participants will enjoy a special celebration.

Following the Shuffle, the Snowfest Parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Public Safety Headquarters located at 3849 Cartwright Road. The two-mile long convoy will feature floats decorated in holiday themes, various organizations on foot and a special appearance by Santa. Roads will close at 7:30 a.m. along the route; to register for the parade, email kfrye@missouricitytx.gov. The registration deadline is Dec. 3.