Missouri City police investigate Caller ID spoofing scam again

The Missouri City Police Department received a second report of a suspicious call from an individual.

The report said the phone number came from the police department’s non-emergency number, which is 281-403-8700. The suspect claimed to be an MCPD officer and asked for payment for an outstanding warrant. The first occurrence of this incident was reported in November of 2018.

MCPD does not handle warrant cases, as the cases go through the municipal court. If residents suspect a similar spoof, they are urged to verify the authenticity of the request by calling MCPD directly at 281-403-8700 or the municipal court at 281-403-8669.