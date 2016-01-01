Missouri City Police Officers Association Annual Golf Tournament re-scheduled

The Missouri City Police Officers Association Annual Golf Tournament has been re-scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, at the Quail Valley City Centre and Golf Course.

Participants, please check the new date with your team to ensure your teams participation. Please notify Tyson Stittleburg with any changes, questions, and/or concerns at tyson@missouricitytx.gov. Volunteers, please confirm availability with Caprice at capricerubal@live.com.