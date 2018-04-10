Missouri City recognized for online transparency

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar recently announced that Missouri City is among a select number of local municipalities to achieve recognition for its open citizen access through the Transparency Stars program.

The “Show Me City” received a star in the area of Traditional Finances, which recognizes entities for their outstanding efforts in making their spending and revenue information easily accessible online.

“My office, Financial Services, and Communications partnered on this initiative, and the process was achieved through our newly redesigned website, which has a customized department homepage and a unique URL for Financial Services,” City Manager Anthony Snipes said. “Residents and stakeholders may now go to www.mctxfinance.com and easily access recent and past financial transparency documents such as city budgets, quarterly investment reports, comprehensive annual financial reports, check registers and more.”

Hegar said that “by providing meaningful financial data in addition to visual tools and analysis of its revenues and expenditures, Missouri City has shown a true commitment to Texas taxpayers. This effort achieves the goals set by my office’s Transparency Stars program.” He added, “I am pleased to award the ‘Show Me City’ a star for its accomplishments.”

The Comptroller’s office launched the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to recognize cities, counties and school districts making important strides to greater government transparency. Local government entities can apply for stars in the areas of traditional finances, contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions, and debt obligations.

After receiving an initial star for traditional finances, remaining stars may be awarded in any order. For more information on the program, including specific guidelines and information on how to apply, visit the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars website.

The Transparency Star recognition is the latest in a string of recent financial successes for Missouri City. Earlier this year, S&P Global Ratings, a division of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, upgraded Missouri City’s bond rating from AA- to AA “while affirming a stable outlook” for the municipality.

The increase of the Show Me City’s score “is great news for our first-class citizens, stakeholders and municipal employees who go above and beyond every day to achieve the city’s mission of delivering outstanding customer service to all members of our diverse community,” Snipes said. “Additionally, the city’s sound financial management that went into earning this upgrade further reflects our capacity to meet financial commitments throughout time.”