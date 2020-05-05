Missouri City reopens golf course

In accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s April 27 executive order to reopen Texas in phases, Missouri City is reopening one of its most coveted amenities.

The city has reopened the Quail Valley Golf Course and the restaurant on the property, Bluebonnet Grille, though with several restrictions in line with Abbott’s order. However, the golf course’s driving range will remain closed.

To reserve a tee time, golfers can pre-pay online at golfquailvalley.com or book online and then check in on the day of play at the club. Once on the course, players can gather in groups of no more than four people while staying at least 6 feet apart from those who are not family members. Players may not remove flagsticks from holes during play.

At the Bluebonnet Grille, no more than six guests will be allowed per table in accordance with the 25 percent occupancy rule, while the city recommends wearing a mask when around others.

Guests will scan a QR code on the table in order to access an electronic menu, while tables and chairs will be disinfected in between uses, according to the city.

“As our amenities slowly open up, we want to make sure operations continue in a safe manner,” Interim City Manager Bill Atkinson said in a news release. “The health of our employees is our top priority, but we want to make sure that we continue to provide excellent customer service to the community.”

For the latest updates related to COVID-19 in Missouri City, residents can sign up to receive alerts and real-time information through the city’s emergency management website at MissouriCityReady.com or its Twitter account, @MissouriCityTX.

