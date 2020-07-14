Missouri City selects city manager in controversial vote

Missouri City took a contentious path while selecting a new city manager.

During a special meeting that started July 6 and stretched into the early morning hours of July 7, the Missouri City Council voted 4-2 to offer Odis Jones the position of city manager. Council member Anthony Maroulis abstained after previously expressing his disapproval of the candidate and overall vetting process.

“We had a plethora of well-qualified candidates, and we saved the city a lot of money by taking the time to interview them and go through their applications, weeding those out who don’t qualify,” council member Vashaundra Edwards said during the meeting. “I feel as if we did a great job sifting out who was qualified to be our next city manager.”

A Missouri City spokesperson said Jones had not formally accepted the offer as of Monday afternoon.

Jones previously served as Hutto’s city manager from November 2016 until December 2019. According to a January report by the Austin American-Statesman, Jones received a severance package worth $412,000 from Hutto, which had investigated Jones for possible misconduct but found that allegations raised against him had no merit. Hutto city leaders did not disclose the details of the allegations, according to the report.

Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford, Mayor Pro Tem Chris Preston, Cheryl Sterling and Edwards voted in favor of Jones’ appointment. Council members Jeffrey Boney and Floyd Emery voted against Jones’ appointment.

Boney said his biggest sticking point was not Jones himself, but the council’s process in selecting him. Boney said the city did not do its due diligence.

“It’s been a flawed process from start to finish,” Boney said Tuesday. “I’ve committed myself to my duty to represent my constituents and the people who elected me to serve, and I’ve got to take that responsibility seriously to make sure I’m doing things that are in the best interests of the city as a whole.”

It is the second time in recent months the council has disagreed with regards to the city manager position. During a contentious special meeting Feb. 24, the council voted 4-3 in favor of terminating former city manager Anthony Snipes’ contract. There was back-and-forth between council members during the meeting as well as audience uproar that necessitated multiple calls to order.

While members of the public were not present at this month’s meeting because of social distancing guidelines, there was still tension between council members, who had a three-hour closed session and continued in open session until after midnight.

“You talk about it saved money – it didn’t save money, it’s going to wind up costing us money. I know I’m in the minority so you folks will be able to do whatever you want,” Emery said. “But I still think that it’s a disservice to the citizens of Missouri City. I’m expressing my real disappointment with the actions that are being suggested we take.”

Boney said during the meeting that he was not aware until that evening that a discussion would be taking place with Jones, who had been the final candidate remaining from 48 who applied. A second finalist withdrew from the running prior to the meeting.

Boney said there should have been more inclusion of the public and city staff before coming to a final decision, as well as more time taken to inform himself and other council members of any changes.

“This clearly was not the right time to force a square peg into a round hole considering we’re already knee-deep in the midst of budget discussions and one of the most major unprecedented pandemics in the history of this country, and elections are right around the corner,” he said. “The times prior (to this meeting) we were informed of the process – there were scheduled dates and times to interview them. In this particular incident, there was no date and time given to us as a full council. We didn’t even know the second candidate withdrew their interest.”

Edwards refuted what Boney said. She said Boney was made aware of the planned interviews of finalists during the council’s June 24 meeting.

“He was well aware,” Edwards said. “He had enough time to prepare if he felt that it was deemed necessary.”

Ford said Jones will be an asset to the city, and supported offering him the job due to his previous experience in Hutto. According to his LinkedIn page, Jones also has experience as Executive Director of Economic & Community Development for the city of Cincinnati and Director of Real Estate & Urban Development for the New Jersey Development Authority.

“I was specifically looking for licensed candidates for the very reason of them coming in with experience already and understanding the city manager’s role,” Ford said. “I was looking at what I think the city needs.”