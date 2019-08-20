Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Missouri City set to host area area events in coming weeks

by Leave a Comment

For those looking for fun area events, the city of Missouri City has multiple upcoming events aimed at forging a sense of community.

There will be a park cleanup day Saturday, Aug. 24 at Community Park at 1700 Glenn Lakes Ln. from 9-11 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at Community Park at 8:30 a.m. to check in and receive event materials.

Fall archery classes begin Monday, Sept. 9 and will be every Monday until Oct. 7. This beginner session will focus on basic techniques, safety, equipment, and more! The class is for students ages 8 to 18 and all equipment will be provided. The cost is $60 for the five sessions.

In addition to these initiatives, the Missouri City’s Parks & Recreation department has a full program agenda that is fun for all ages throughout the month. Readers can visit mctxparks.com for more information and event listings.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *