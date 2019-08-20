Missouri City set to host area area events in coming weeks

For those looking for fun area events, the city of Missouri City has multiple upcoming events aimed at forging a sense of community.

There will be a park cleanup day Saturday, Aug. 24 at Community Park at 1700 Glenn Lakes Ln. from 9-11 a.m. Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at Community Park at 8:30 a.m. to check in and receive event materials.

Fall archery classes begin Monday, Sept. 9 and will be every Monday until Oct. 7. This beginner session will focus on basic techniques, safety, equipment, and more! The class is for students ages 8 to 18 and all equipment will be provided. The cost is $60 for the five sessions.

In addition to these initiatives, the Missouri City’s Parks & Recreation department has a full program agenda that is fun for all ages throughout the month. Readers can visit mctxparks.com for more information and event listings.