Missouri City sets CDBG hearing

At 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 17, Missouri City will hold a public hearing in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1522 Texas Pkwy., to give residents citywide an opportunity to voice opinions on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2017-2018 Comprehensive Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER).

A copy of the draft CAPER is available for review by citizens, public agencies and other interested parties. The report may be viewed at City Hall during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 28. Staff is available to read the documents to the visually impaired or to translate/read the documents in Spanish. The document may also be viewed on the city’s website at http://bit.ly/2QuYzMe.

Anyone who would like to provide written or oral comments regarding the CAPER should mail them to: City of Missouri City, Development Services Department, Attn: Chalisa Dixon – Community Development Coordinator, 1522 Texas Pkwy., Missouri City, TX, 77489; or call 281-403-8628.

All public input and feedback must be received by Dec. 28 to be included with a copy of the CAPER that will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The national objective of the CDBG program is to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

At least 80 percent of CDBG funds must be used for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income persons. CDBG goals include: Improving the urban environment in low- and moderate-income areas; eliminating blighting influences and the deterioration of property, neighborhoods and public facilities in low- and moderate-income areas; and ensuring decent, safe, sanitary housing for low- and moderate-income residents.

Eligible activities include, but are not limited to the following: public facility construction and improvements; handicap accessibility; operational funding for non-profit agencies servicing primarily low income persons; rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing; housing development assistance, enforcement of city codes; clearance and demolition; infrastructure improvements; and, business development and job creation activities.