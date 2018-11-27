Missouri City swears in two new council members

Two new members were sworn in as city council members at the Nov. 19 meeting of the Missouri City City Council.

Vashaundra Edwards was sworn in as the new At-Large Position 1 Councilmember following her election on Nov. 6. She defeated Councilmember Jerry Wyatt, who was thanked at the meeting for his 33 years of service.

The council also appointed Reginald Pearson as the new District A Councilmember replacing Yolanda Ford, who is in a runoff election for mayor against Allen Owen. The council had interviewed six candidates during a special meeting prior to the regular session. He was sworn in by Owen at the end of the meeting.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, Missouri City voters will decide two runoff

elections – one for mayor and one for city council at-large position 2. The mayor’s race has Owen, the incumbent, against Ford. The council race has incumbent Chris Preston against Susan Soto. The election is nonpartisan.

Registered voters in Missouri City subdivisions located in Fort Bend and Harris counties are eligible to vote in the runoff election. Early voting began Monday and ends Tuesday, Dec. 4.