Missouri City taking scholarship applications

Missouri City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Post- Secondary Educational and Vocational Scholarship Applications are now available.

As part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) CDBG Program, the scholarship program provides reimbursement for qualified expenses to current Missouri City residents who are classified as low- to moderate-income and are enrolled in community college, university or vocational programs.

“This program awards funding to high school students who are graduating in 2018 and entering post-secondary institutions and/or full time undergraduate enrollees in post-secondary institutions,” Community Development Coordinator LaToya Ricketts said. “This program accomplishes one of the city’s Consolidated Plan priority goals, which is Education of Youth and Adults.”

Missouri City’s estimated CDBG allocation for 2018-2019 is approximately $9,975.

The CDBG scholarship application may be obtained from the city’s website at http://bit.ly/2HO9F7n or in-person at the city’s Development Services Department, 1522 Texas Pkwy. Applications are due by 5p.m. on Thursday, May 31.