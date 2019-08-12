Missouri City theft suspects arrested

Two suspects were arrested and charged in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in Missouri City last week.

According to the Missouri City Police Department, 27-year-old Tony Garner and 26-year-old Sherry Jean Millings were arrested Aug. 6 on charges of vehicle burglary and illegal possession of narcotics.

Missouri City Police said that officers initially responded to an attempted burglary of a motor vehicle in the parking lot of a Kroger store in the 10300 block of State Highway 6. According to police, the female victim was leaving a local restaurant and got into the driver’s seat before Garner allegedly entered the passenger door and attempted to snatch her purse.

“The victim would not let go of her purse and began yelling and honking her horn, which startled the suspect and fled,” a news release read.

A short time later, police said there was a second incident at an H-E-B in the 8900 block of Highway 6, where one of the suspects stole the victim’s purse. Following further investigation of businesses in the area, police say they located the suspects’ car at a Walmart in the 5500 block of Highway 6.

After police stopped the car, they found the stolen property along with illegal narcotics, according to the release.