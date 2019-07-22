Missouri City to begin bridge reconstruction July 29

Those traveling along Highway 6 near Missouri City will need to look out for detours beginning next week.

Missouri City will closing the bridge on Glenn Lakes Lane near Highland Lakes Drive to all traffic on Monday, July 29 for a $1.8 million project that will reconstruct the bridge using current engineering design standards.

The Texas Department of Transportation has an off-system bridge inspection program. During a 2012 study of Missouri City crossings, TxDOT determined the Glenn Lakes Bridge as having deficiencies.

The project was submitted and approved as part of the 2013 Fort Bend County Mobility Bond Program and entails a complete reconstruction of the existing bridge that, according to the city, has reached the end of its useful life.

Fort Bend County’s Mobility Bond Program will fund 50 percent of the build, which city officials estimate will take about a year to complete.

“Public safety and mobility/infrastructure enhancements are of paramount importance to the city,” Missouri City said in a statement. “This project will also aid in promoting the quality of life for residents.”