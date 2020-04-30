Missouri City to distribute masks, gloves to residents

On Friday from 5:30-7 p.m., Mayor Yolanda Ford and the city of Missouri City will distribute masks and gloves to residents in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Houston region.

The drive will be hosted at Missouri City Fire Station 2 at 12043 McLain Blvd. in the Harris County portion of Missouri City. It is a partnership between the city and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who donated thousands of masks and gloves.

The distribution of bags containing gloves and masks will be limited to one per person and four per vehicle, according to the city.

COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, has infected more than 6,300 people in Harris County and caused 114 deaths as of Thursday, according to the county. In Fort Bend County, which encompasses much of Missouri City, county officials have reported 1,052 cases and 26 deaths.