Missouri City to hold Juneteenth celebration

The Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation’s (MCJCF) annual weeklong celebration from June 12-18 will once again recognize community leaders who go above and beyond to give back to the “Show Me City” and all Fort Bend communities.

During the fall of 2002, District B Councilmember Don Smith organized residents, business owners, and stakeholders within Missouri City to launch the annual Juneteenth tradition.

As a result of their collaboration, a family-driven, four-day celebration of purpose and substance was launched.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Learn more about the history of the Juneteenth celebration on the MCJCF at http://bit.ly/2rsEhTw.

Below is a list of events taking place during the 2017 Juneteenth celebration:

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament

The annual MCJCF Scholarship Golf Tournament is scheduled at the Quail Valley Golf Course, 2880 La Quinta Dr. The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. This is a time for all golfers to enjoy a round of golf, win prizes and awards. All funds raised help provide scholarships for deserving Fort Bend County students. The admission is $100 for individuals and $400 for a team of four.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Annual Community Service Awards Gala

The Annual Community Service Awards Gala will be held at the City Centre at Quail Valley, 2880 La Quinta Dr. from 7-9:30 p.m. The event will recognize outstanding individuals within the Missouri City/Fort Bend County area. This year’s keynote speaker is Texas Southern University President Dr. Austin Lane. Tickets are $100 for individual seats and $1,000 for a table.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Family Funday in the Park

“Funday in the Park” begins at 4 p.m. and is a free event open to the general public at Hunters Glen Park, 1340 Independence Blvd. The event will include activities for all including carnival-themed games, bounce houses, face painting, crafts tables and more; the event will also include specialized food vendors. At dusk, Houston Community College will present a family-friendly movie on a giant screen. The film will be announced at a later date.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

“One Mile of Smiles” Parade

The MCJCF presents the “One Mile of Smiles” Parade once again along Texas Parkway (FM 2234) at Court Road beginning at 7 p.m. The parkway will be closed for the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. until the parade is over. There will be local marching bands, civic groups, corporations, floats, dignitaries and much more celebrating Juneteenth. To participate in the parade, see the parade route map, or see the parade staging site map, visit www.mcjcf.com.

Battle of the Bands – High School

Battle of the Bands will begin right after the “One Mile of Smiles” Parade. The competition will be held at Hunters Glen Park, 1340 Independence Blvd. This is a friendly competition giving each winner bragging rights. The even is free and open to the public.

Community Art Exhibit “It Takes a Village”

The Community Art Exhibit “It Takes a Village” event will be curated by fabric artist Carolyn Crump at the Missouri City Community Center in the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The art exhibit is open to the public and admission is free.

Festival Under the Stars

MCJCF is bringing it back with legendary R&B funk band Lakeside in concert along with soul-jazz flutist Althea Rene. The festival will be held at Hunters Glen Park, 1340 Independence Blvd. from 4-11 p.m. Bring the family, neighbors, and friends to enjoy an evening under the stars. This is a free event and is open to the general public.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Father’s Day Cookout

For the first time, the MCJCF will host a Father’s Day cook-out with a full day of events and activities for the family at Hunter’s Glen Park, 1340 Independence Blvd. beginning at 1 p.m.; a carnival will later begin at 4 p.m. The new event is open to the general public and is a free.

For more information about this year’s events, visit www.mcjcf.com or call 281-816-6441. Residents interested in volunteering for this year’s Juneteenth events can contact Missouri City Media Relations Specialist Cory Stottlemyer at 281-403-8532 or at cstottlemyer@missouricitytx.gov.