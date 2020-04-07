Missouri City to hold online public meetings

Even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a direct impact on the Missouri City Council, city business must go on. Missouri City is looking to ensure a semblance of normal operations by way of virtual meetings for various committees within city government.

In line with the local, state and national guidelines and to ensure safety, Missouri City said all public meetings will be held virtually until COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain, is contained. This will include but not be limited to upcoming city council, Planning & Zoning Commission and Parks Board meetings, per a news release from the city. Fort Bend County Judge KP George announced last week that his “Stay Home to Save Lives” order has been extended through April 30 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, Fort Bend health officials had reported 318 COVID-19 cases among county residents, including six deaths. Among those who have been infected is Missouri City councilman Jeffrey Boney, who said he spent more than a week in a hospital with COVID-19 and recently returned home.

Anyone who would like address elected and appointed officials during the meeting must submit their requests or comments online by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting on the city’s website. Residents can watch the public meetings live at missouricitytx.gov/780/MCTV.