Missouri City to hold tax-rate hearings

Missouri City residents will have multiple chances to make their voices heard regarding the city’s proposed property tax rate.

During a Sept. 3 meeting, Missouri City Council members unanimously approved a 2019 proposed tax rate of $0.63 per $100 valuation for the fiscal year 2020 budget year. The proposed tax rate is the same as Missouri City’s rate for the 2019 fiscal year.

There will be public meetings 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at 1522 Texas Pkwy., where residents can voice feedback to the council.

“The proposed rate will result in approximately $44,076,188 in tax revenue for the year. Of this amount, $29,783,986 will be allocated to revenue for the general fund, $3,843,696 will be transferred to tax increment reinvestment zone funds, and the remaining $10,448,506 will be allocated to the debt service fund,” City Manager Anthony Snipes said in a release from the city.