Missouri City to host animal adoption event

Animal lovers in Fort Bend County will have their chance to make a difference in an animal’s life this weekend. This coming Saturday, Aug. 17, Missouri City Animal Services will participate in the “Clear The Shelters” campaign. The city will host an adoption event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Missouri City Animal Services shelter at 1923 Scanlin Rd. in Missouri City for people who are looking to adopt an animal.

Dogs will be $75, while cats will be $60.

More than 250,000 pets have been adopted through annual events such as “Clear The Shelters” since 2015.

For more information on adoption requirements, visit the city’s pet adoption page at missouricitytx.gov/398/Adopt-A-Pet.

To find out more information on the event, call the city at 281-403-8707.