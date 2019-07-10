Missouri City veterans memorial project picking up steam

A plan to construct a veterans memorial in Missouri City is gaining more traction and could be closer to fruition.

During a June 1 city council meeting, City Manager Anthony Snipes announced that Wells Fargo had donated $100,000 to the funding of the project, which will be located on the grounds of city hall at 1522 Texas Pkwy.

Missouri City’s council passed a resolution during the meeting authorizing Mayor Yolanda Ford to execute an economic development agreement between the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1, the City of Missouri City and the city’s development authority for the development and construction of the veterans memorial and a parks maintenance facility.

