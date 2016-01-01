does xanax reduce heart rate buy xanax can you take xanax and antivert

Missouri City woman guilty of DWI

Mari Nadine Saturday, sentenced for 2014.

Mari Nadine Saturday was sentenced to 18-month probation by County Court at Law No. 5 Judge Toni Wallace on Oct. 26 after a jury convicted her of driving while intoxicated.

The 38 year-old Missouri City woman was arrested after Missouri City police responded to a car accident in the 2900 Block of Texas Parkway in November of 2014.

According to Assistant District Attorney Craig Priesmeyer, Saturday was involved in a vehicle crash returning home from the Texans/Bengals football game at NRG Stadium on Nov. 23, 2014. The investigating officer immediately noticed several indicators of intoxication and evaluated the defendant’s sobriety. Saturday refused to participate in the standardized evaluation was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Oak Bend Medical Hospital to be evaluated for admission to the county jail. While there, Saturday requested to provide officers with a blood sample to prove she “was not intoxicated.”

“Her blood; however, did quite the opposite,” said Priesmeyer, lead prosecutor on the case. “Her blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit and confirmed what we already knew: she showed up to tailgate early, started drinking coffee and liquor, multiple glasses of wine, and vodka mixed with RedBull before she got in her car to drive home.”

Driving while Intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .15 is a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a fine up to $4,000. During Saturday’s probation, she must pay a fine, perform community service and attend a DWI education program and victim impact panel. She must also have an ignition interlock device installed on her car for the first year of her probation.

“Although the defendant celebrated a Bengals win over the Texans, the real victory was seeing justice done,” said Priesmeyer.

Assistant district attorneys Priesmeyer and Alycia Curtis prosecuted the case. Attorney Michael Threadgill represented the defendant.

