Missouri City woman wins big on ‘Price is Right’

Beverley is mother of NBA player

When Lisa Beverley watched “The Price is Right” with her grandmother as a youngster, little did she know that one day she’d not only be on the famed game show – but she’d be a big winner as well.

On May 2, Beverley appeared on an episode of the longest running game show in television history. The Chicago native, who now lives in Missouri City, had her chance to “come on down” and be on stage with host Drew Carey and win a two cars, cash, a six-day trip to Madagascar and more. The total package was valued at $42,000.

A fan of the show since childhood, Beverley was headed to Los Angeles to visit her son, NBA Clippers player Patrick Beverley.

She had a friend who told her she could get tickets to watch, and possibly be a contestant on “The Price is Right.” She said to her friends, “Sure, that’s cool! I always wanted to do that.”

But there was one hitch. Going to the show meant she would have to miss her flight back to Houston, and stay a little longer in the Los Angeles area.

“I was like that’s too close to my flight leaving – to get on the program is actually a five-hour process, and I didn’t want to miss my flight,” she said.

Her friend finally convinced her to stay.

“Well, it’s on my bucket list to be on this show, and hey, so glad I stayed,” she said.

With ticket in hand, she learned it’s no simple feat to be a contestant on “The Price is Right.”

“It’s a long process. It takes about four hours even before you can even get into the studio,” she said. “The producers want to get a picture of you, meet you, then a group of people come out and meet with you again. The process goes for everyone who has a ticket. Once you get into the studio, the staff tells us to listen for our name, and look for our name on the cue card.”

The audience gets pretty excited right before show time, so cue cards are needed in case you can’t hear your name called, Beverley explained. Once a contestant hears or sees their name, they can hustle on down to the stage and join Drew Carey, the show’s host.

The show starts as soon as everyone is seated in the studio. Did she start feeling lucky after finally getting in?

“No!” laughed Beverley. “We got the last seats in the last row. They told us not to be discouraged; anyone in audience could be called at any time. But it was unreal when the show announcer called my name to ‘Come on down!’”

Audience members can get loud, so the cue cards do come in handy.

“I was sitting there for about 10 minutes, then all of a sudden I saw the cue card with my name on it. I was the second name called. I ran as fast as I could. I almost felt like if I don’t run, they’re gonna miss my name and they would call someone else!” Beverley said. “I was nervous. I kept saying ‘I gotta calm down!’ Then they immediately tell me that I could win a new car!”

That’s when the excitement and the games began.

She had to roll the dice and guess the prices of goods displayed on stage. She was able to guess whether the prices were higher or lower (she says they were for products which she buys regularly). She was so good at the game she received two more tries at guessing. She guessed correctly on those as well, and won her a brand new Nissan Versa S.

But she didn’t win just the car. She continued to win several more games, and the successful contestant won a six-day trip to Madagascar, another car, (a Hyundai Elantra SE), and $1,000 in cash.

Luck aside, Beverley said she also knew about the products she was asked to price.

“Well, I’m a stay at home mom, so I shop a lot and know what’s what, and I do some couponing as well,” she said.

Beverley said she’s never been on any talk show, game show or won anything. She insists it was a true blessing, since she initially didn’t want to go, because she didn’t want to miss her flight back to Texas.

So a visit to family turned out to be a winning day.

“When I told my son Patrick I missed my flight, he told me it’s OK, come back to the house and stay, and I told him no, look – it’s because I was on ‘The Price is Right.’”

She recently re-watched her episode of the popular game show.

“My son and I watched the show again today. And I screamed all other again and relived the whole thing again,” she said.