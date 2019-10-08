Missouri City man sentenced for 2018 murder

A Missouri City man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after confessing to the 2018 murder of his girlfriend, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said 21-year-old Troy Parker recently pleaded guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Sabrina Herrera.

Prosecutors said the conviction stems from a 2018 incident when Herrera visited Parker at his home in Missouri City. At some point during her visit, Herrera went into the kitchen area, with Parker following behind her. Once she reached the kitchen, Parker grabbed a cord from atop the refrigerator and strangled Sabrina to death, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Parker then placed his victim’s body into the trunk of her car and drove around his neighborhood until he reached a dead end street before abandoning the vehicle.

“Our community is safer with Troy Parker in prison,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said. “The circumstances of this horrible crime should raise the public’s awareness of the seriousness of domestic violence. I encourage parents and young adults to become informed about the warning signs of domestic abuse.”