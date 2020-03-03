Missouri City’s warrant roundup begins Wednesday

Missouri City Municipal Court is conducting a warrant roundup Wednesday through Friday, allowing offenders to settle their fines without going to jail.

Individuals who do not settle their fines risk arrest by the Missouri City Police Department.

To settle a warrant fine in Missouri City, residents can call 281-403-8669 and pay with a credit card or go to Missouri City Municipal Court at 3845 Cartwright Rd.

They can also deliver a payment through the drop-box located to the left of the court entrance or pay online through the city’s website.

The city said individuals who do not settle outstanding fines may not be able to renew their driver’s license and are subject to arrest.